CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,357 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $183,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

