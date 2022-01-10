CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $309,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $425.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.24 and its 200-day moving average is $413.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.57 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

