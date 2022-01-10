CIBC Increases Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,900.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNSWF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,458.33.

CNSWF stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,692.57. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,752.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,686.00. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,200.45 and a 52-week high of $1,919.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

