CIBC Raises Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target to C$49.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock remained flat at $$34.13 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

