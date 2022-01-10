Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.81

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 1851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)
Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc
