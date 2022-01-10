Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.81

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 1851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $139,000.

Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

