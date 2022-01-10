Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.82. 1,432,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,330,609. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

