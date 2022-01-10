Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,584 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,796,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 134,448 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLNE opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

