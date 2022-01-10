CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $225.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $232.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.