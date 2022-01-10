CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.87. 47,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,320. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.