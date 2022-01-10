CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 115,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.93. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

