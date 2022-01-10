CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.34.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

