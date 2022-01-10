Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.04. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.46.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.
