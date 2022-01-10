Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.04. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

