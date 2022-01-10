Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $26.60 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
