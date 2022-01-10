Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $26.60 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

