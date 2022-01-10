Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $85,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

