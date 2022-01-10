Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,531,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 931,021 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

Shares of CXP opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 115.07%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

