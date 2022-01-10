Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $97.07 on Thursday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,465,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

