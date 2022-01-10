Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $137.85 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

