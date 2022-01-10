Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

In other news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

