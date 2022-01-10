Commerce Bank Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Toro worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Toro by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Toro by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $92.62 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

