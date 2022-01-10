Commerce Bank Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after buying an additional 900,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $164,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $444.69 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.81.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

