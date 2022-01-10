Commerce Bank Has $6.10 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345,805 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $140,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $101.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.04. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.