Commerce Bank Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.