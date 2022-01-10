Commerce Bank Sells 2,381 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameren by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEE stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

