Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bumble by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bumble by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bumble by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter.

BMBL stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BMBL. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

