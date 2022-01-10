Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,962 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,204,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after buying an additional 286,089 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,768,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 694,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 385,833 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 546,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 236,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.