Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 414,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 1,603.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 648,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $115,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.