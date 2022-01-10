Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOW. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

