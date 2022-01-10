Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 734 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

IEX opened at $227.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.70. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

