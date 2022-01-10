Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $109,536,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,436,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 694,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

