Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 413 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

