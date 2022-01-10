Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,958 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $22.98 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $23.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.

