Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $743,000 Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,427 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $111.53 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

