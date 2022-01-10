CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Cut to In-Line at Evercore ISI

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CommScope by 28.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

