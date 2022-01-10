CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 226,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,785,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth approximately $32,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

