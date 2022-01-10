CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 226,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,785,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth approximately $32,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.