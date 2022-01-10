Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.94. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Community Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter worth $325,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

