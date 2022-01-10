Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.37. 2,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 952,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

