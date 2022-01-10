Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MGDDY. Barclays downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

