Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.07. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 25,166 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SID. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 76,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 65,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.