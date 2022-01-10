Comparing Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) & Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Entergy pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Entergy pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Enel Chile and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A Entergy 11.11% 11.08% 2.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Chile and Entergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.36 billion 0.77 -$66.12 million N/A N/A Entergy $10.11 billion 2.23 $1.41 billion $6.19 18.11

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enel Chile and Entergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Entergy 1 2 5 0 2.50

Enel Chile currently has a consensus target price of $3.74, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Entergy has a consensus target price of $115.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Enel Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Chile is more favorable than Entergy.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Chile has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entergy beats Enel Chile on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies. The Transmission segment comprises electricity lines and substations with a voltage or tension higher than 23kV that are connected from generators production points to the centers of consumption or distribution. The Distribution segment provides electricity to end customers using electricity infrastructure lower than 23 kV. The firm transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, government, and toll customers. The company was founded on April 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

