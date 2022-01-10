Comparing Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) & NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and NuStar Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A NuStar Energy -0.24% 53.34% 3.74%

This table compares Guardforce AI and NuStar Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.57 -$3.13 million N/A N/A NuStar Energy $1.48 billion 1.21 -$198.98 million ($1.37) -11.99

Guardforce AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuStar Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Guardforce AI and NuStar Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A NuStar Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

NuStar Energy has a consensus target price of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. Given NuStar Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NuStar Energy is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Summary

NuStar Energy beats Guardforce AI on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment focuses in terminal and storage facilities, which includes storage and handling services on a fee basis for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, crude oil, and other liquids. The Fuels Marketing segment involves the bunkering operation in the Gulf Coast and blending operations related to Central East System. The company was founded in December 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

