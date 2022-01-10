Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

NYSE CRK opened at $8.57 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

