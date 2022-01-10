Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.70.

CAG stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,074.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 418,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 416,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

