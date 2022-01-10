Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 16,154 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 805,943 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

