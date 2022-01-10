Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,395,000 after buying an additional 619,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.86 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

