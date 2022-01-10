Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $57.94 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72.

