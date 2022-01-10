Connable Office Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,680. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

