Connable Office Inc. Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,101,000 after buying an additional 248,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.34. 52,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,138. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

