Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,149 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $32,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,263,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after acquiring an additional 645,049 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,958,299 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

