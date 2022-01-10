Connable Office Inc. Trims Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. National Pension Service increased its stake in Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTCH stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.25. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

