Contrasting Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amerant Bancorp and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $26.29, indicating a potential downside of 24.44%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Dividends

Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Amerant Bancorp pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amerant Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 18.58% 7.88% 0.82% First Bancorp 35.36% 14.57% 1.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 3.91 -$1.72 million $1.45 23.99 First Bancorp $95.24 million 3.86 $27.13 million $3.07 10.89

First Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amerant Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

